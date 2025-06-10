Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ICICI FD rates drop after RBI's rate cut: See how much you'll earn now

ICICI FD rates drop after RBI's rate cut: See how much you'll earn now

Your current rates remain locked until maturity; only new deposits see lower rates.

Photo: Bloomberg

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent. Reacting swiftly, ICICI Bank has reduced fixed??'deposit (FD) interest rates across several tenures.
 

What has changed?

According to the ICICI Bank website, the revised FD rates are effective June 10, 2025.
 
The bank now offers rates from 3 per cent per annum to 6.60 per cent per annum
 
The highest rate it’s offering is 6.60 per cent per annum on a tenure of 2 years 1 day to 5 years for general customers and 7.10 for senior citizens.
 
5 years tax saver FD is offered at a rate of 6.60 per cent per annum for general customers and 7.10 for senior citizens
 

Below is the detailed table of FD rate and tenures provided by the bank on its website
   
ICICI Bank FD Rate in June 2025
 
Tenure With Premature Withdrawal
  General Citizen Senior Citizen
7 to 45 Days 3.00% 3.50%
46 to 90 Days 4.00% 4.50%
91 to 184 Days 4.50% 5.00%
185 to 270 Days 5.50% 6.00%
271 Days to < 1 Year 5.75% 6.25%
1 Year to < 15 Months 6.25% 6.75%
15 Months to < 18 Months 6.35% 6.85%
18 Months to 2 Years 6.50% 7.00%
2 Years 1 Day to 5 Years 6.60% 7.10%
5 Years 1 Day to 10 Years 6.60% 7.10%
5Y (Tax Saver FD) 6.60% 7.10%
 

 

Why this matters

 
Yield relief: Investors locking in new FDs will earn less due to the lowered rates.
 
Senior citizen cushion: With the 50 bps senior top??'up, elderly depositors still get relatively better returns.
 
Shift in strategy: The cut nudges investors to explore alternatives like small??'savings schemes or mutual funds for higher yields.
 

What should you do?

Existing FD holders: Your current rates remain locked until maturity; only new deposits see lower rates.
 
New investors: If you're after steady returns, short-to-medium-term FDs still offer modest yields.
 
Rate??'sensitive savers: Consider laddering your investments or mixing with other instruments to boost post??'tax returns. 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

