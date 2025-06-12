SEPC wins ₹650 crore EPC contract for 133 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Engineering solutions provider SEPC on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 650-crore order to set up solar capacities totalling 133 MW in Maharashtra.

The company has received a letter of award from Parmeshi Urja Ltd, Kolkata, for EPC solar power projects at 26 locations in four districts of Maharashtra, it said in a statement.

The scope of work involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of plant and equipment, including civil and structural works for a 133 MW Solar Power Project, to be implemented across four districts in Maharashtra -- Sambhaji Nagar, Dhule, Solapur, and Nanded, as per the statement.