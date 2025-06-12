Home / Companies / News / SEPC wins ₹650 crore EPC contract for 133 MW solar project in Maharashtra

SEPC wins ₹650 crore EPC contract for 133 MW solar project in Maharashtra

The company has received a letter of award from Parmeshi Urja Ltd, Kolkata, for EPC solar power projects at 26 locations in four districts of Maharashtra

solar
The project is part of the PM-KUSUM Yojana, a central government scheme aimed at promoting solar energy for agricultural and rural use.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Engineering solutions provider SEPC on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 650-crore order to set up solar capacities totalling 133 MW in Maharashtra.

The company has received a letter of award from Parmeshi Urja Ltd, Kolkata, for EPC solar power projects at 26 locations in four districts of Maharashtra, it said in a statement.

The scope of work involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of plant and equipment, including civil and structural works for a 133 MW Solar Power Project, to be implemented across four districts in Maharashtra -- Sambhaji Nagar, Dhule, Solapur, and Nanded, as per the statement.

The project is part of the PM-KUSUM Yojana, a central government scheme aimed at promoting solar energy for agricultural and rural use.

The execution timeline is expected to be 12 to 18 months from the commencement date. The total value of the order is Rs 650 crore, the company said.

The company is focused on providing turnkey solutions in power, water infrastructure and process & metallurgy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :solar power projectsMaharashtrasolar power in India

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

