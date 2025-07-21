Private sector lender IDBI Bank posted a 17 per cent on year rise in its net profit at ₹2,007 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) due to a sharp rise in non-interest income comprising treasury earnings, recoveries and commissions.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,719 crore in the same quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25).

However, the lender’s net interest margin (NIM) declined by 50 basis points to 3.68 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 4.18 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Its net interest income (NII) too declined two per cent to ₹3,166 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹3,233 crore in the same quarter a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a statement.