IDBI Bank to increase tech spend to 8-9% of operational expenditure

Private lender IDBI Bank will increase its IT expenditure to 8-9 per cent of operational expenditure in the medium term from 6.5 per cent in FY24 as it steps up investments for data centres and analytics.

“We have immediate plans to invest in digital solutions, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and continue investment in IT infrastructure, including data centres and clouds. Expenditure is likely to gradually increase to 8-9 per cent,” Rakesh Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), IDBI Bank, told Business Standard.

Apart from this, the bank is also working on improving investment in human skills within and further enhancing its subsidiary IDBI Intech, he said.





This would mean IDBI Bank would need to cover ground to catch up with its banking peers in tech spending. Amid rising IT-related troubles, banks said they spend around 10 per cent of their expenses on strengthening their IT systems. The lenders plan to further augment their tech capabilities by continuing to invest.

Private sector lender Yes Bank’s tech and IT spending, which includes both capital and operating expenses, accounts for nearly 10 to 11 per cent of its overall operating expenses. Another private lender, IndusInd Bank, indicated it continues to evaluate and invest in technology infrastructure, with the bank spending nearly 8 to 10 per cent of its total cost-to-income ratio on IT-related expenditure.

Turning to efforts to enhance asset quality, Sharma said IDBI Bank plans to recover Rs 3,000 crore. Most of the big corporate accounts have been resolved, and now recovery in corporate accounts will be in the Rs 200-300 crore range. Net non-performing asset (NPA) levels will be maintained below 0.50 per cent. Its net NPA stood at 0.34 per cent at the end of March 2024.

The credit cost and net slippages ratio will be below 0.40 per cent and 1.40 per cent, respectively, on a sustained basis. It will also keep the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) above the 90 per cent level. The PCR was at 99.09 per cent at the end of March 2023.