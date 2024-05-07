Home / Companies / News / SMFG invests Rs 1,300 crore in its Indian unit to fuel NBFC growth

SMFG invests Rs 1,300 crore in its Indian unit to fuel NBFC growth

First fresh direct equity investment after 100% acquisition

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG India credit website
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese financial services player Sumitomo Mitsui Financial group (SMFG) has invested Rs 1,300 crore in its Indian unit SMFG India Credit Company Ltd (formerly Fullerton India Credit Ltd) through rights issues for supporting the business growth of NBFC. This is the first fresh equity investment by SMFG into the Indian arm after the acquisition of 100 per cent stake from Fullerton.

Pankaj Malik, chief financial officer, SMFG India Credit Company (SMICC), in a statement said the strategic move underscores the commitment to fortify the company’s expansion efforts. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.3 per cent at the end of December 2023, according to corporate presentation. In 2023, SMFG had invested Rs 600 crore in the perpetual debt which forms part of Tier-I capital.


In March 2024, SMFG completed its acquisition of the remaining 25.1 per cent equity stake in SMFG India Credit from the entity of Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd. As a result of the investment, SMICC will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMFG. In December 2021, SMFG completed a transaction to purchase 74.9 per cent of SMICC from Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH).

SMICC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 42,487 crore as of December 31, 2023, reflecting a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 24 per cent. The disbursements for the period April 2023 to December 2023 were Rs 28,790 crore reflecting a growth of 46 per cent Y-o-Y. The company has expanded its presence to 990 branches across the country, SMICC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SMICC has invested Rs 150 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary SMFG India Home Finance. This investment is expected to augment efforts for providing affordable housing finance solutions to the underserved population in the country.


Also Read

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial invests Rs 1,300 cr in SMFG India Credit

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in Nifty50

Bank credit to NBFCs grows 22% in Oct, exposure to sector at Rs 14.8 trn

Airbus delivers 61 aircraft in April up 13%, reaffirms A350F timeline

Misleading ads case: SC says public figures must act with responsibility

ICICI Prudential Life pays Rs 1,867 crore towards death claims in FY24

SC terms IMA prez's comments on top court in Patanjali case 'unacceptable'

Namdev Finvest's assets under management cross Rs 1,200 cr mark in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NBFCMitsui SumitomoacquisitionEquity investment

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story