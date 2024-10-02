IDBI Capital calls for bids on Rs 1,772 crore SBI-led highway bad loans

IDBI Capital Markets and Securities has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from entities interested in acquiring Rs 1,772.7 crore of non-performing loans of State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders in Bareilly Highways Project through a Swiss challenge auction on October 30.

According to sources, state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) has submitted an anchor bid of Rs 300 crore for the exposure on a 15:85 cash-to-security receipts basis. This bid has been set as the reserve price, based on which counter bids will be invited in the Swiss auction.

The consortium of lenders includes Punjab National Bank, India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and Union Bank of India. Within this consortium, SBI has the highest exposure at Rs 693.21 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank at Rs 257.71 crore, IIFCL at Rs 253.45 crore, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India at Rs 193 crore each, and Bank of Baroda at Rs 182 crore, according to the auction document.