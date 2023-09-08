IDBI Trusteeship files insolvency plea against Coffee Day Enterprises

IDBI Trusteeship Services has filed an insolvency petition with the NCLT's Bengaluru bench against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), claiming dues of Rs 228.45 crore.

The company is seeking appropriate legal advice and will take all appropriate steps to protect its interest in the aforesaid matter, CDEL said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"An application has been filed against the Company under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Rule 4 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2019 by IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited before the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru for alleged default of Rs 228.45 crore," said CDEL.

Under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a financial creditor can get insolvency proceedings initiated against the corporate debtor concerned.

Last month, the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the order of the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Global Ltd (CDGL), which owns and operates popular Cafe Coffee Day.

Passing an interim order, the Chennai bench of the appellate tribunal issued notices to the interim resolution professional and its financial creditor IndusInd Bank and stayed the operations of the order passed by the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLAT said it has "found that there are arguable points involved in this appeal, therefore, we issue a formal notice to the Respondents who are already on caveat, enabling it to file its reply".

The appellate tribunal's order came over a petition filed by Malavika Hegde, the suspended Director of CDGL and wife of late VG Siddharta.

On July 20, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT passed an order over a plea filed by IndusInd Bank, a financial creditor of the company, claiming dues of Rs 94 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises is in trouble after the death of founder Chairman V G Siddhartha in July 2019. It is paring its debts through asset resolutions and has significantly scaled it down from the time the trouble started.