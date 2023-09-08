NIIT Learning completes investment in EIT InnoEnergy for clean energy

NIIT Learning Systems Limited on Friday announced that it has completed a strategic investment in EIT InnoEnergy as part of a private placement round worth around $150 million aimed at accelerating clean energy industrial innovation.

With this investment, NIIT Learning Systems, also known as Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS), has joined the cap table as one of the new strategic investors in the private placement round. The round includes major players from industrial, financial, training, and digital sectors such as Societe Generale, Santander CIB, PULSE - CMA CGM Energy Fund, Renault Group, and Stena Recycling.

InnoEnergy currently has a portfolio of 200 companies, three of which are unicorns, on track to generate $118 billion in revenue and save a total of 2.1G tonnes of CO2e by 2030.

Earlier this year, EIT InnoEnergy had selected NIIT MTS as a strategic partner of the EIT InnoEnergy Skills Institute. The strategic investment was in line with NIIT's commitment to the strategic learning partnership with the EIT InnoEnergy Skills Institute.

EIT InnoEnergy was established in 2010 and is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union (EU) that works in education and research. It focuses on the energy transition and sustainable energy, bringing the technology and skills required to accelerate the energy transition and progress towards global decarbonisation efforts. The existing shareholders are Siemens Financial Services, Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Volkswagen Group, ING, Koolen Industries, Groupe Idec and Engie.

The new investment will further help NIIT MTS in its core goal of developing human capital and skills to enable decarbonisation and make a meaningful contribution to the rapid transition to green energy. NIIT will also spearhead the go-to-market programme, expanding the offering to a diverse range of industries and companies across the global green energy value chain. Additionally, NIIT will establish and manage a network of local training partners in multiple countries, further expediting adoption and impact.

"As the world accelerates decarbonisation initiatives, NIIT MTS has a two-fold commitment to the green energy transition as a strategic partner of EIT InnoEnergy. On the one hand, we are excited to be the strategic learning services partner of the InnoEnergy Skills Institute to help rapidly scale and create the highly skilled and certified human capital essential for the rapid transition to green energy," said Sailesh Lalla, Chief of Business Officer at NIIT MTS.

EIT InnoEnergy is ranked as Europe's top impact investor in cleantech in 2022, named in 2023 as a top 10 active deep tech investor by Sifted, and is recognised globally as the most active sustainable energy investor.

It backs innovations across a range of areas including energy storage, transport and mobility, renewables, and sustainable buildings and cities – leveraging its trusted ecosystem of partners and shareholders. The new partnership capitalises on NIIT's global reach and robust infrastructure, enabling the rapid deployment of services and accelerating training initiatives across Europe, Asia, and North America.