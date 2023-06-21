Home / Companies / News / IDEMIA selected as GMR Group's technology partner for DigiYatra service

IDEMIA has already equipped over 250 airports across the globe with biometric and facial recognition technologies, including Singapore's Changi Airport

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
The Delhi International Airport (DIAL) has selected identity technologies and biometric solutions company IDEMIA as the technology partner for DigiYatra. DigiYatra will use IDEMIA's facial recognition technology in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa to verify the identity of domestic flyers.
"Advanced fingerprint, face, and iris recognition devices designed by IDEMIA for airports are not just 'simple touchless technologies', they identify travellers on the move, enabling greater efficiency and a smooth passenger journey while respecting the user's privacy," the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Capturing the biometrics of people on the move - without slowing them down, especially at airports where long queues can lead to costly delays - is crucial. We are glad to partner with IDEMIA's best-in-class Passenger Flow Facilitation solution, which will enable and speed up passenger clearance and increase security with embedded anti-spoofing capabilities with the least manual intervention," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer of GMR.
GMR Group holds the majority stake in the DIAL that runs Delhi airport.  

IDEMIA has already equipped over 250 airports across the globe with biometric and facial recognition technologies, including Singapore's Changi Airport.
Introduced in 2022, the DigiYatra service allows passengers paperless and contactless entry at airports. It uses a facial recognition system to verify and identify the passenger linked to their boarding passes.

Initially, it was launched at three airports, Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi. Domestic passengers can use DigiYatra's mobile app for checking in at Delhi's Terminals 2 and 3.

Topics :Delhi airportGMR InfraDIALBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

