

"Advanced fingerprint, face, and iris recognition devices designed by IDEMIA for airports are not just 'simple touchless technologies', they identify travellers on the move, enabling greater efficiency and a smooth passenger journey while respecting the user's privacy," the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The Delhi International Airport (DIAL) has selected identity technologies and biometric solutions company IDEMIA as the technology partner for DigiYatra. DigiYatra will use IDEMIA's facial recognition technology in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa to verify the identity of domestic flyers.



GMR Group holds the majority stake in the DIAL that runs Delhi airport. "Capturing the biometrics of people on the move - without slowing them down, especially at airports where long queues can lead to costly delays - is crucial. We are glad to partner with IDEMIA's best-in-class Passenger Flow Facilitation solution, which will enable and speed up passenger clearance and increase security with embedded anti-spoofing capabilities with the least manual intervention," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer of GMR.



Introduced in 2022, the DigiYatra service allows passengers paperless and contactless entry at airports. It uses a facial recognition system to verify and identify the passenger linked to their boarding passes. IDEMIA has already equipped over 250 airports across the globe with biometric and facial recognition technologies, including Singapore's Changi Airport.

Initially, it was launched at three airports, Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi. Domestic passengers can use DigiYatra's mobile app for checking in at Delhi's Terminals 2 and 3.