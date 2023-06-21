The cash-strapped airline Go First on Wednesday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain suspended till June 25 due to operational reasons.

The crisis hit airlines had earlier announced that its operations would remain cancelled till June 22.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 25, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a tweet.

The airline said it expects immediate resolution and revival of operations. The company said in the tweet that it hopes to resume bookings shortly.





"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline said.

Go First aircraft have been grounded since May 3.



In May, the Wadia Group-backed ailines filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and sought an interim moratorium on financial obligations. The airlines had filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the face of increasing losses.

Delays in the delivery of Pratt and Whitney's (P&W) engines also led to the grounding of a portion of its fleet and the suspension of flights. However, Pratt has argued Go First failed because of "its own poor management and events like Covid". The two sides are fighting legal battles in India, Singapore, and Delaware.

The grounding of the Go First flights also led to an increase in airfares.



