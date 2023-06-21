Home / Companies / News / Income tax dept raids five Shree Cement locations in Rajasthan: Report

The Kolkata-headquartered cement firm and IT department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's income tax department was conducting a survey action at five locations of Shree Cement Ltd in the western state of Rajasthan, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Kolkata-headquartered cement firm and IT department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Shree Cement's shares fell as much as 2.7% on the news, posting its biggest intraday percentage drop since May 24.

 

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

