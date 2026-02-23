IDFC First Bank to repay Haryana govt ₹590 cr soon after branch fraud case

IDFC First Bank has informed the Haryana state government that it will pay the unreconciled amount of ₹590 crore as soon as possible, following a meeting between the bank’s top management and senior bureaucrats of the state, sources told Business Standard.

On Sunday, the private sector lender reported a fraud of ₹590 crore in one of its branches in Chandigarh related to the state government’s account. The issue came to the fore after one of the state government departments sought to close its bank account with IDFC First Bank and transfer the funds to another bank. However, the amount mentioned by the department did not match the balance in the account. The bank has now assured the state government that it will pay the difference, likely tomorrow.