IDFC First Bank fraud puts spotlight back on governance gaps in pvt banks

In the last one year, two private banks have been hit by fraud, though of different natures. In March last year, IndusInd Bank reported around Rs 2,200 crore due to accounting lapses — first in its derivative book and then in the micro loan portfolio.

Now, another private sector lender, IDFC First Bank, has disclosed a fraud of Rs 590 crore in one of its branches in Chandigarh related to government deposits. The discrepancies came to notice after one of the state government departments sought to close its bank account with IDFC First Bank and transfer the funds to another bank. However, the amount mentioned by the department did not match the balance in the account.