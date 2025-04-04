IEX reports 19% rise in trade volume at 121 billion units in FY25

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered 19 per cent year-on-year rise in trade volume to 121 billion units (BUs) in FY25, a company statement said on Friday.

A total of 178 lakh renewable energy certificates (REC) were traded during the year, marking twofold rise as compared to the previous year, it said.

The next REC trading sessions at the exchange are scheduled for April 9 and April 30.

In March 2025, IEX achieved the highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,215 million units (MUs), posting 29 per cent increase year-on-year.

A total of 13 lakh RECs were traded during the month, up 18 per cent over March 2024.

In the electricity market, the day-ahead market (DAM) achieved 61,311 MU in FY25, as compared to 53,353 MU in FY24, a rise of 15 per cent.

In March, the DAM volume increased by 19 per cent to 5,547 MU from 4,654 MU in the same month last financial year.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) volume increased by 29 per cent to 38,898 MU in FY25 from 30,125 MU in FY24.

In March, the RTM volume increased by 34 per cent to 3,727 MU from 2,786 MU in the year-ago period.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1320 MU during March 2025, an increase of 64 per cent on YoY basis.

In the green market, 621 MU volumes were traded in e-Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market, up 46 per cent over 426 MU in March last year.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates including renewable energy certificates as well as the energy saving certificates.