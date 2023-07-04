Home / Companies / News / IFFCO purchases 2,500 agri drones for spraying fertlisers, chemicals

IFFCO purchases 2,500 agri drones for spraying fertlisers, chemicals

Company will give them to 5,000 select entrepreneurs free of cost and train them for use

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IFFCO will purchase 2,500 drones that 5,000 selected entrepreneurs in rural India will use for spraying fertilisers and chemicals, marking one of the biggest such purchases by a plant chemical company.
"To access the technical capabilities, manufacturing capacity, manufacturing process, quality processes, training curriculum, infrastructure IFFCO hired the Drone Federation of India, which then evaluated the specifications and mentioned that the technical specifications of agri drones being procured by IFFCO for spray of nano fertilizers are in accordance with industry standards," said the fertiliser major in a statement.

Sources said IFFCO had sought details from five vendors and chose Drone Federation of India after an evaluation. The drones would be given free of cost to more than 5,000 entrepreneurs in rural areas.
The entrepreneurs would be given proper training and guidance to handle the drones, with all expenses paid by IFFCO.

Sources said the training and certification of drone fliers would be done at RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) centres approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
As per the plan, each drone will cover three acres of land for spraying nano urea in a single charge of the battery in about half an hour.

However, as the battery gives flying time of 18-22 minutes. After every three sorties of about 20 minutes, the battery has to be replaced.
It is expected that one drone would be able to cover 20 acres of land per day spraying nano fertilisers, water-soluble fertilisers and nano DAP.

IFFCO said it has procured 2,500 electric three wheelers to carry the drones, fertilisers and associated utilities to farms.
IFFCO has also ordered tractor-mounted boom sprayers, tractor-mounted hose reel sprayers for foliar application of nano fertilisers.

Nano fertilisers are applied on various crops through foliar application using agricultural sprayers and drones. The drones and sprayers can be used for any kind of spray application.
"We are witnessing a surge in demand for agri-drones from agro-chemical players including fertilizer, pesticide companies. With substantial benefit to farmers, we are also witnessing a surge in demand from rural entrepreneurs and large-farm holders," said Deepak Bhardwaj and Anoop Upadhyay, co-founders of IoTechWorld Avigation, an agri-drone manufacturer, in a statement.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertiliser stocks amid rebound on charts

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

Subsidy Booster: GNFC, Chambal, GSFC eye up to 11% gain amid bullish bias

Nano-DAP included in Fertilizer Control Order paving way for early release

Delhi HC restrains Cipla from using Gluco-C or Gluco-D trademarks

Tech glitch: HMA Agro Industries starts trading before 10 am on the NSE

India firms' deleveraging to slow down; little room for rating upgrade: S&P

'Onus of deducting TCS on overseas hotel bookings should be on banks'

Byju's promoters have sold stake worth $408.5 mn since 2015-16: Report

Topics :IFFCODronesfertilisers

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story