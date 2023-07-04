IFFCO purchases 2,500 agri drones for spraying fertlisers, chemicals



"To access the technical capabilities, manufacturing capacity, manufacturing process, quality processes, training curriculum, infrastructure IFFCO hired the Drone Federation of India , which then evaluated the specifications and mentioned that the technical specifications of agri drones being procured by IFFCO for spray of nano fertilizers are in accordance with industry standards," said the fertiliser major in a statement. IFFCO will purchase 2,500 drones that 5,000 selected entrepreneurs in rural India will use for spraying fertilisers and chemicals, marking one of the biggest such purchases by a plant chemical company.



The entrepreneurs would be given proper training and guidance to handle the drones, with all expenses paid by IFFCO. Sources said IFFCO had sought details from five vendors and chose Drone Federation of India after an evaluation. The drones would be given free of cost to more than 5,000 entrepreneurs in rural areas.



As per the plan, each drone will cover three acres of land for spraying nano urea in a single charge of the battery in about half an hour. Sources said the training and certification of drone fliers would be done at RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) centres approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



It is expected that one drone would be able to cover 20 acres of land per day spraying nano fertilisers, water-soluble fertilisers and nano DAP. However, as the battery gives flying time of 18-22 minutes. After every three sorties of about 20 minutes, the battery has to be replaced.



IFFCO has also ordered tractor-mounted boom sprayers, tractor-mounted hose reel sprayers for foliar application of nano fertilisers. IFFCO said it has procured 2,500 electric three wheelers to carry the drones, fertilisers and associated utilities to farms.