Home / Companies / News / Byju's promoters have sold stake worth $408.5 mn since 2015-16: Report

Byju's promoters have sold stake worth $408.5 mn since 2015-16: Report

This has taken the promoter shareholding in Byju's to 21.2 per cent currently from 71.6 per cent in 2015-16

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Since 2015, the promoters of Byju's, Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath and Riju Ravindran, have sold shares worth $408.5 million through secondary transactions, The Hindu Businessline (BL) reported on Tuesday, citing data from PrivateCircle Research.
This has taken the promoter shareholding in the edtech firm to 21.2 per cent currently from 71.6 per cent in 2015-16.

Riju Ravindran, brother of Byju Raveendran, has sold the highest number of shares among the three. He has sold 337,911 shares worth $375.83 million since 2015. He is followed by Raveendran's wife, Divya Gokulnath, who has sold 64,565 shares worth $29.4 million. Raveendran has sold 29,306 shares worth $3.28 million.
In a recent town hall address to employees, Raveendran said they would reinvest the money from the secondary sales.

Currently, the promoters of the company hold a 21.2 per cent stake. Raveendran holds the highest stake in the firm at 15.9 per cent. Gokulnath holds 3.3 per cent stake.
The BL report also said that the secondary deals were often executed at a discounted valuation as compared to Byju's primary valuation.

The data also showed that since 2012, when Byju's was founded, Raveendran had purchased 31,960 shares. Gokulnath has purchased 4,666 shares. Ravindran has purchased 100 shares. The value of these transactions cannot be ascertained.
Citing sources, BL reported that the family's entire money received from the secondary sales had been reinvested in the business.

Also Read

Byju's yet to pay provident fund for several months to many ex-employees

ED searches Byju Ravindran's offices, residential premises in Bengaluru

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact, accepts past mistakes

Amid deep financial crisis, Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan may part ways

Amid deep financial crisis, Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan may part ways

SpiceJet most delayed Indian airline as travel season takes a toll

Mankind Pharma's success boosts hopes of more consumer IPOs in India

For advising on $64 billion HDFC Bank deal, bankers get a 0.0002% fee

Biocon Biologics biosimilar available in US, to treat inflammatory diseases

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sEdTechBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story