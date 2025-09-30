Ignosis raises $4 mn in pre-series A led by Peak XV's Surge, Razorpay

Ignosis, an enterprise-first Account Aggregator (AA) infrastructure and financial data intelligence platform, has raised $4 million in its pre-series A round.

The funding round was led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, Kunal Shah of Cred, and other existing investors.

Ignosis will use the capital to scale its engineering, business, and compliance teams.

The company said key focus areas include driving hyper-personalisation through financial data intelligence and building finance-specific large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI (artificial intelligence) use cases for the Indian financial sector.

The Ahmedabad-based company provides metrics such as income detection, risk underwriting, fraud signals, and financial health indicators.

“Just as UPI (Unified Payments Interface) became the default rails for payments, AA is poised to become the default rails for secure, consent-driven financial data sharing. Our solution is to build a reliable and intelligent Account Aggregator (AA) layer that makes financial data both accessible and usable,” said Nirav Prajapati, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ignosis. The company currently serves more than 125 banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) customers. “With advances in AI, we are enabling BFSI players to move away from legacy bank statement analytics into a new era of financial data intelligence,” said Chintan Sheth, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), Ignosis.