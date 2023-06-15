Home / Companies / News / Andhra govt orders CID to attach Rs 242 cr assets of Margararsi Chit Fund

Andhra govt orders CID to attach Rs 242 cr assets of Margararsi Chit Fund

The Andhra Pradesh government directed the CID to attach the movable properties worth Rs 242 crore of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), promoted by media baron Ramoji Rao

IANS Amaravati
Andhra govt orders CID to attach Rs 242 cr assets of Margararsi Chit Fund

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to attach the movable properties worth Rs 242 crore of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), promoted by media baron Ramoji Rao.

Acting on the request by the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, the government issued an ad-interim order.

According to the investigation agency, it noticed during the inspection that certain movable properties are held in the name of the accused company.

The order has been issued under sections 3 and 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.

Crime Investigation Department, Andhra Pradesh, Mangalagiri and the Competent Authority is requested to take necessary further action in the matter as per the provisions of the said Act and the Rules and send compliance report to the government, says the order.

The investigation agency during the inspection noticed that the company diverted the funds to other investments illegally, which violates the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and the provisions.

Last month, the CID had attached properties worth Rs793 crore on the direction from the government.

Previously, the investigating agency had filed cases against individuals involved in the violations, including Ramoji Rao (Director), Sailaja Kiran (Managing Director), and several others associated with 37 branches of the company.

The CID registered seven first information reports (FIRs) against Ramoji Rao and his daughter-in-law Sailaja Kiran. The FIRS were registered under Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 477(A) read with 34 (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 1999, and Section 76, 79 of the Chit Funds Act, 1982.

--IANS

ms/uk/

Also Read

Never violated AP Chit Fund Act rules, says Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd

Assam: Students, others brought to CID HQ in class 10 board paper leak case

All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm

Sanction to attach properties of DMRC not possible: Centre tells Delhi HC

FinMin agencies attach immovable properties worth Rs 1.11 trn in 6 years

NCLT approves Ace Infracity resolution plan for debt-ridden 3C Homes

NCLT approves appointment of Ajmera as Resolution Professional of Go First

Talks fail, Jalan-owned Carbon Resources sells stake in McLeod Russel

Audio brand boAt scales up to Rs 4,0000 crore in net sales for FY 2022-23

Avaada Energy bags 400 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Topics :Andhra Pradeshproperties

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story