IHH's move to seek increased damages may not affect Fortis expansion plans

Malaysian healthcare giant IHH’s move to seek around Rs 11,800 crore (JPY 200 billion or $1.38 billion) in damages from Daiichi Sankyo for blocking its bid for control of the Delhi-based hospital chain is unlikely to have any material impact on Fortis Healthcare's Indian operations, according to analysts and experts.

Experts pointed out that the damages claimed by IHH in a Japanese court are primarily about reputational harm and loss of opportunity, and therefore, the impact on Fortis Healthcare’s India operations is likely to be indirect rather than operational. However, if IHH succeeds in proving that Daiichi’s objections to its open offer for Fortis shareholders were frivolous or malicious, it could strengthen IHH’s equity and moral argument in Indian courts, legal experts felt.

On Tuesday, NTK, IHH's indirect subsidiary, announced that it had filed an application with the Tokyo District Court to amend its ongoing claim for damages against Daiichi Sankyo, raising the amount sought tenfold from the previous Rs 1,180 crore (JPY 20 billion) to around Rs 11,800 crore (JPY 200 billion). One analyst tracking the company said IHH's move will not affect Fortis's expansion plans, calling it a strategy to pressure Daiichi to step back. "Due to Daiichi seeking damages in India, IHH has not been able to go ahead with their open offer, which was initially supposed to be done at Rs 170 per share. Their money is still lying in an escrow account, interest-free," said Aashita Jain, assistant vice-president at Nuvama. She added that pending litigations have not derailed Fortis's expansion plans, as the company has become more aggressive since last year, acquiring facilities in Manesar and Shrimann Hospital in Punjab.

Keyur D Gandhi, managing partner at Gandhi Law Associates, reiterated that the damages claimed by IHH are about reputational harm and loss of opportunity. However, their real-world consequences for Fortis's India operations are more likely to be reputational than operational. Fortis Healthcare did not respond to queries mailed by Business Standard till the time of going to print. On whether a favourable judgment from Japanese courts could influence ongoing litigation in India, Gandhi said Indian courts are not bound by Japanese findings, particularly in disputes involving domestic legal and regulatory considerations like approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), or National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) processes.

“However, if IHH succeeds in proving that Daiichi’s objections were frivolous or malicious, it could strengthen IHH’s equity and moral argument in the Indian courts. It could become part of the evidentiary narrative but won’t be determinative—Indian courts will still apply domestic law and public interest scrutiny independently,” he added. IHH had acquired a 31 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare through NTK in 2018. Under Indian law, this triggered a mandatory open offer for Fortis’s public shareholders. Daiichi Sankyo obstructed this in December 2018, when it obtained an ex parte interim status quo order from the Supreme Court, halting the open offer. Daiichi had been engaged in a separate dispute with the Singh Brothers, the former promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories and Fortis.