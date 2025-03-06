IIFL Capital Services buys additional shares of Avanti Feeds for Rs 470 cr

IIFL Facilities Services on Thursday bought additional shares of Avanti Feeds for Rs 470 crore through an open market transaction.

IIFL Facilities Services is an arm of IIFL Capital Services and a part of IIFL Group.

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IIFL Facilities Services purchased 59.77 lakh shares or 4.4 per cent stake in Avanti Feeds.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 786 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 469.82 crore.

Thailand-based Thai Union Group offloaded a similar number of shares at the same price, as per the NSE data.

Shares of Avanti Feeds went up 0.36 per cent to close at Rs 788.95 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read

On Tuesday, IIFL Facilities Services picked up a 4.4 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Avanti Feeds for Rs 435 crore.

Thai Union Group is a producer of seafood based products.

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Fidelity International acquired an additional 1.64 per cent stake in Campus Activewear for Rs 129 crore through open market transactions.

Fidelity International through its two affiliates bought 50 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 258.5 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 129.25 crore.

After the stake buy, Fidelity's stake in Campus Activewear has increased to 2.78 per cent from 1.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, promoter of athleisure company Campus Activewear -- Hari Krishan Agarwal -- offloaded the shares at the same price.

Pursuant to stake sale, Agarwal's holding in Campus has come down to 55.88 per cent from 57.52 per cent. Also, the combined stake of promoters and promoter group entities has also decreased to 72.2 per cent from 73.84 per cent.

Campus Activewear's scrip rose 2.63 per cent to settle at Rs 267.65 apiece on the BSE.