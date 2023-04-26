IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported 16 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 269 crore for March quarter 2022-23.

The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 231 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income during January-March last fiscal rose to Rs 1,092 crore from Rs 1,079 crore, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to Rs 905.67 crore during the quarter as against Rs 857.64 crore in the year-ago period.

During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, and the same is considered as final, it said.