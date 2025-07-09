IIM Ahmedabad, Novo Nordisk India partner to boost obesity care ecosystem

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Novo Nordisk India to strengthen the obesity care ecosystem in the country for five years till 2030.

The memorandum of understanding, inked on Tuesday, aims to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in India through a multi-dimensional approach focused on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), especially obesity, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) said in a statement.

"This collaboration with Novo Nordisk India brings together healthcare and public policy, two domains where data and research can enable lasting change. At IIMA, we aim to apply our academic rigour to generate actionable insights for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and communities tackling non-communicable diseases like obesity," IIM Ahmedabad Director Professor Bharat Bhasker said.