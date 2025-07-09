Tata AutoComp, Skoda Group form JV to make rail propulsion systems in India

Tata AutoComp Systems and European transport manufacturer Skoda Group on Wednesday announced a new joint venture to produce railway propulsion systems and components in India. The move will involve a multi-million-euro investment, news agency PTI reported citing a joint statement.

The partnership is aimed at tapping into the fast-growing Indian railway and mobility market. Tata AutoComp, which already holds a strong position in the electric vehicle (EV) component segment, said the collaboration will help it expand into new areas.

Skoda Group is a well-known European maker of components and vehicles for public transport. The new entity will manufacture key components like converters, drives, and auxiliary converters for medium to high-speed trains, metro rail, and light rail vehicles.

ALSO READ: Tata AutoComp Systems acquires IAC Sweden to expand global operations "Manufacturing operations will be based in India. The joint venture involves a multi-million-euro investment and is expected to bring economic and technological benefits to the region," the statement added. Focus on affordable and sustainable mobility The newly formed venture aims to support India’s push for modern, sustainable public transportation. Tata AutoComp said it "aims to bring sustainable innovations in mobility solutions at an affordable cost, specifically catering to rolling stock in India". Arvind Goel, vice-chairman of Tata AutoComp, said: "Our collaboration with Skoda Group is set to enhance our footprint in the Indian Railway and Metro sector by enabling the introduction of state-of-the-art electrical propulsion systems and components."

Petr Novotny, CEO and chairman of the Board of Directors, Skoda Group, said: "Together with Tata AutoComp, we are bringing advanced technology and expertise to India, a testament to years of development and proven solutions in operation not only in the Czech Republic, but also in other European countries." Tata AutoComp, Katcon tie up for North American market In May, Tata AutoComp announced a joint venture with Mexico-based Katcon Global to manufacture advanced composite materials for the North American market. This partnership will focus on lightweight components used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, agricultural tractors, off-road vehicles, and certain non-automotive sectors.

Katcon Global, a global supplier to the auto industry, brings expertise in exhaust systems, thermal insulation, and advanced materials. It has 11 plants and five tech centres across eight countries. The two firms have already worked together for over a decade, particularly on exhaust systems and emission control technologies. Tata AutoComp acquires stake in Jaguar’s Artifex Interior Systems Earlier this year in March, Tata AutoComp acquired an 80 per cent stake in Artifex Interior Systems Ltd, a part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group. "On completion of this transaction, Artifex, with revenue of GBP 296 million (FY25), will join the Tata AutoComp (TACO) family," the company said.