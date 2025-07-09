Prestige Estates Q1 pre-sales surges on robust demand for Ghaziabad project

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 4-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 12,126.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, mainly on strong demand for its housing project in Ghaziabad.
The company's sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 3,029.5 crore in the year-ago period.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has "kicked off FY26 with its strongest quarterly performance to date, clocking an all-time high of Rs 12,126.4 crore in sales in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 300 per cent growth over the same period last year".
The company sold 4,718 units, translating to a sales volume of 9.55 million square feet, up 234 per cent year-on-year. The average price realisation stood at Rs 13,339 per square feet for apartments while plotted developments fetched Rs 7,343 per square feet.
Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said the April-June quarter has been a milestone quarter for Prestige, with significant progress across multiple fronts.
"We made a strong entry into the NCR market with the launch of The Prestige City, Indirapuram, which received an exceptional response with about 80 per cent of the inventory sold at launch - a clear reflection of customer confidence and our growing brand equity in North India," he added.
The NCR project played a key role in delivering its highest-ever quarterly sales, Razack said.
As of March 2025, the group has delivered 302 projects spanning 193 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 130 projects across 203 million square feet.
