Ikea India evaluating quick commerce tie-up to strengthen market presence

The Indian arm of Swedish furniture and home furnishing retailer Ikea is evaluating tying up with quick commerce (qcom) firms in the country as a channel to drive growth.

"While we have already piloted same-day deliveries, we are trying to understand how quick commerce may be relevant for our segments. We have met quick commerce companies and while we have not reached a decision, we are open to see what the consumer wants and how we can give them that,” Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer (CEO & CSO) at Ikea India told Business Standard.

The company has already piloted same-day deliveries in the Hyderabad market, and is planning to launch it in other markets it operates in.

“Is it necessary to get my bed in 10 minutes? Maybe not. But there are other parts of the range, which the consumer may like quicker,” Pulverer added. Online deliveries, including remote selling, make up as much as 30 per cent of the company’s total sales in the country, with the channel growing faster than offline. The company, meanwhile, has pushed the opening of its Gurugram-based meeting place to 2026. “It was supposed to open this year, but we have seen some disturbances like GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures in the winter months, which have led to delays,” she said.