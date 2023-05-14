Home / Companies / News / IL&FS transfers Pune Sholapur Road asset to Invit at value of Rs 2,000 cr

IL&FS has completed transfer of its fifth road asset - Pune Sholapur Road Development Company Limited (PSRDCL) - to Roadstar Infra Investment Trust (Invit) as part its debt resolution strategy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
IL&FS has completed transfer of its fifth road asset - Pune Sholapur Road Development Company Limited (PSRDCL) - to Roadstar Infra Investment Trust (Invit) as part its debt resolution strategy.

With this transfer, secured lenders of this asset will get full recovery of their dues under the Invit structure while the group lenders will be issued Invit units as settlements for their loans, IL&FS said in a statement.

The four road assets that have already been transferred to the Invit structure include - Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Limited (MBEL); Sikar Bikaner Highway Limited (SBHL); Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Limited (HREL) and Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Company Limited (TRDCL), it said.

The total Enterprise value of Invit, with these five assets, now stands at around Rs 7,300 crore.

The new IL&FS Board, as part of its strategy to resolve Rs 99,000 crore debt (as of October 2018), had opted to use the Invit route to address nearly Rs 15,000 crore debt under its road assets.

As per the January filings by the group, a total of 10 road assets are to be transferred under the Invit structure, in phases, with only five road assets transferred till date.

InvITs Road

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

