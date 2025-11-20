Home / Companies / News / Transrail bags ₹548 cr in new orders; adds a new country in MENA region

Transrail Lighting Limited has secured new orders worth ₹548 crore, including a major international transmission line Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) project in a new country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. With the latest wins, the company’s total order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹4,285 crore, indicating strong growth and sustained momentum across multiple business segments.
 
The company also holds an L1 position worth ₹2,575 crore, which offers strong visibility for future order inflows and strengthens prospects for the remainder of FY26.
 
'Order reflects firm's diversified capabilities'
 
Commenting on the development, Managing Director and CEO Randeep Narang said the new orders reflect the company’s diversified capabilities across transmission and distribution, railways, and poles and lighting.
 
"We are pleased to announce new order wins of ₹548 crore, which also mark our entry into a new Country in MENA region. This, along with additional orders in the railway and poles and lighting businesses, reflects the growing strength of our diversified capabilities," Narang said. He added that the company remains focused on selective bidding, disciplined execution, and expanding its presence in key markets.
 
Transrail is a leading EPC player
 
Transrail is a leading EPC player in the power transmission and distribution space with over four decades of experience. Headquartered in India, the company operates in 60 countries across five continents and provides turnkey solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and testing. It also has major manufacturing facilities in India for galvanised towers, conductors, and monopoles, supported by a dedicated tower testing facility.
 
Strong operational performance in Q2
 
For the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Transrail reported profit before tax of ₹125.02 crore, up 44.2 per cent from ₹86.68 crore a year earlier. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 34 per cent to ₹186 crore, though the margin slipped to 11.93 per cent from 12.73 per cent last year.
 
The company’s unexecuted order book (UEOB) stood at ₹15,116 crore as of 30 September 2025, up 46 per cent year-on-year, while total UEOB reached ₹17,799 crore. Fresh order inflows in the quarter totalled ₹1,992 crore, marking a 62 per cent jump from the previous year.

