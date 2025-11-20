Home / Companies / News / ElasticRun trims FY25 loss to ₹145 cr, revenue up 9% on private-label push

ElasticRun trims FY25 loss to ₹145 cr, revenue up 9% on private-label push

ElasticRun has narrowed its FY25 loss to Rs 145 crore as revenue increased 9 per cent, backed by stronger private-label traction, regional brands, and a deeper logistics push

ElasticRun’s focus on private labels and regional brands has strengthened unit economics, increasing net take rates by nearly 50 per cent and boosting gross margins.
SoftBank-backed ElasticRun, a B2B e-commerce platform, has reported a narrowing of its loss to Rs 145 crore for FY25, down from Rs 350 crore in the previous fiscal.
 
Revenue for the year grew 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,653 crore from Rs 2,435 crore reported in FY24.
 
This performance builds on the company’s strong momentum from the previous year, when it had then nearly halved its losses to Rs 350 crore as well, marking the beginning of its focused drive toward profitability. The improvement underscores ElasticRun’s disciplined execution, driven by its strategic pivot to private labels and regional brands, expansion of its logistics business, and enhanced operational efficiency.
 
Sandeep Deshmukh, co-founder & CEO of ElasticRun, said, "FY '25 has been a year of steady progress toward sustainable growth and profitability. Our teams have executed with discipline, strengthening our core businesses while expanding new opportunities in logistics and rural commerce. These results reinforce our belief that a focused and efficient model can deliver both growth and resilience as we build for the next phase of scale.”
 
How is ElasticRun improving margins through private labels?
 
ElasticRun’s focus on private labels and regional brands has strengthened unit economics, increasing net take rates by nearly 50 per cent and boosting gross margins. The private-label business now contributes over 20 per cent of total sales, with a take rate of approximately 25 per cent.
 
What strategy is driving ElasticRun’s logistics expansion?
 
In logistics, the company continues to deepen its presence in quick commerce through a multi-pronged strategy, partnering with established players while also building its own white-label 2-hour delivery network. These initiatives are helping D2C and commerce brands enhance reach and speed of delivery. During the year, revenue from logistics services rose considerably, with shipment volumes growing 35 per cent.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

