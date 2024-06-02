Home / Companies / News / Income tax department imposes penalty of over Rs 4.68 crore on L&T

The income tax department has imposed a penalty of over Rs 4.68 crore on Larsen & Toubro Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
The department levied a penalty of Rs 4,68,91,352 in connection to the tax proceedings of erstwhile L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which was merged with the company on April 1, 2021, L&T said in the filing on Saturday.

"Pursuant to the income tax assessment of the company and consequent adjustment in the returned income for the Assessment Year 2020-21, a penalty is levied on such adjustment to the returned income," it said.

However, the conglomerate said it will file an appeal against this order as it "does not agree with this levy" and expects a favourable outcome at the higher forum.

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

