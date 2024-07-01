Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Incuspaze takes on lease of 580,000 sq feet office space in Gurugram

Incuspaze takes on lease of 580,000 sq feet office space in Gurugram

Incuspaze has taken on lease 220,000 square feet in M3M's commercial project on Golf Course Extension in Gurugram

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space
Established in 2016, Incuspaze has a presence in 44 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 3 million square feet.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Co-working firm Incuspaze on Monday said it has taken on lease around 5.8 lakh square feet in Gurugram to expand business amid rising demand for flexible workspace from corporates.

Incuspaze has taken on lease 220,000 square feet in M3M's commercial project on Golf Course Extension in Gurugram.

Additionally, Incuspaze has taken on lease around 350,000 sq ft in Udyog Vihar Gurugram.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sanjay Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Incuspaze, said, "Incuspaze expansion marks a significant step in our growth strategy, allowing us to better serve our clients with managed office solutions."

"The Golf Course Extension Road and Udyog Vihar locations are pivotal for businesses looking for connectivity and convenience. We are committed to delivering exceptional workspace solutions that foster innovation and productivity," Choudhary added.

Sanjay Chatrath, Managing Partner at Incuspaze, said the outlook for the office market remains positive.

"The growth is driven by multinational companies and Global Capability Centres, with an enduring presence of a skilled talent pool attracting a broader spectrum of companies. We are expanding our presence in key strategic locations with a robust infrastructure."

Established in 2016, Incuspaze has a presence in 44 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 3 million square feet.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Co-working space provider BHIVE eyes IPO at issue size of Rs 500 cr by 2025

Coworking firm 315Work Avenue aiming to double India portfolio in 18 months

EFC India Q3 results: Profit up 10-fold at Rs 21.17 cr, income to Rs 329 cr

LIVE news: Our criminal justice system is becoming completely 'swadeshi', says HM Amit Shah

State-run Coal India's production rises by 8% to 189 MT in first quarter

Topics :co-workingGurugram

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story