Home / Companies / News / India inc CEOs expect higher capital expenditure, value-added exports

India inc CEOs expect higher capital expenditure, value-added exports

Top executives from leading companies in the power and steel sector - JSW Steel and NTPC, also indicated a strong capex cycle is likely to continue

Amritha Pillay Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Top executives from India Inc remain hopeful of increased capital expenditure spends and demand in India in the coming years.

Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave here on Wednesday, they said 2024 would see a mix of private, public, and government spending. According to them, India’s demand story would continue to remain positive, with value-added manufacturing and exports likely to rise.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Top executives from leading companies in the power and steel sector — JSW Steel and NTPC — indicated a strong capex cycle is likely to continue.

“The strong growth momentum will continue for the next two decades,” said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, reiterating plans to invest Rs 1 trillion as capex by the end of the current decade.

Gurdeep Singh, chairman and MD of NTPC, said the company’s capex was likely to rise 30-40 per cent going forward from the current levels.

Som Satsangi, senior vice-president and MD of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India, said he was expecting a similar growth trend for India's information and technology sector.

In addition to India’s domestic demand growth, these executives also noted certain opportunities and challenges going ahead.

“One big challenge is the skill gap, which we are working on,” Satsangi said.

Acharya expects India's engineering exports to also rise.

Ananda Bhoumik, MD and chief analytical officer for India Ratings and Research, agreed that India is likely to witness a rise in value-added products. “It is indeed a good time for Indian companies. We would like to see balance sheets buffering up, so entities are better prepared for cycles,” Bhoumik said.

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara pointed out that the private companies so far had been utilising internal accruals to fund growth, which could change going forward. He expects 2024 to see a mix of public, private, and government spending. He also added that SBI’s international presence is likely to grow in tandem with India's growing exports share.

Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, remains confident to increase geographical coverage of investors participating in the equity markets. “We have at least one investor across all pincodes, except 33 of them. We are confident to cover those pincodes in the next six months to one year,” he said.

Also Read

Indian Oil to invest Rs 1,660 cr in exchange for 50% stake in JV with NTPC

NTPC market cap touches Rs 3 trillion; zooms 88% thus far in CY 2023

Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for power producer NTPC's stock

Out of pocket expenditure projected to fall to 35% by FY26: Health secy

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Slew of launches, robust pipeline to drive growth for Godrej Properties

Hinduja Renewables bags 140-MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Biological E develops next gen XBB1.5 variant Covid vax, awaits clearance

Suzlon bags two wind energy orders from Mahindra Susten, nordic energy firm

Future Enterprises RP invite bids for insurance biz, apparel making units

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Capital ExpenditureCorporate growthCEOsNTPC growth

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story