Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / India plays central role in our international strategy: Wyndham Hotels

India plays central role in our international strategy: Wyndham Hotels

The chain is progressing towards the 100-hotel milestone in the country, with over 50 hotels in the pipeline across various stages of development

Rahool Macarius, market managing director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
premium
Rahool Macarius, market managing director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 8:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India remains a priority market and central to the long-term international strategy of New Jersey-headquartered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the franchise chain's top leadership said on Wednesday.
 
“It consistently ranks among our top markets for new hotel signings and contributes meaningfully to the overall performance of the Eurasia region. The fundamentals here are compelling,” Rahool Macarius, market managing director — Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said, referring to the sustained demand-supply gap in the market.
 
This under-penetration, combined with a “young, mobile population and improving connectivity, gives us a long runway for sustainable growth. From a global perspective, India is also becoming increasingly important as an outbound travel market,” he added.
 
The chain is progressing towards the 100-hotel milestone in the country, with over 50 hotels in the pipeline across various stages of development.
 
“Brand expansion is a key pillar of our India strategy, but it is being approached in a calibrated manner. While the midscale segment continues to be our backbone and growth engine, we are now accelerating our presence in the upscale and premium segments to meet evolving traveller expectations,” Macarius added.
 
This expansion is being led by emerging cities and regional hubs that are benefiting from new airports, highways, and rail connectivity, as well as spiritual destinations that offer year-round demand.
 
“This diversified presence allows us to balance demand across segments and geographies while maintaining resilience,” he added.
 
“It is encouraging that this growth has been steady and resilient, driven largely by domestic travel demand and our deep penetration into tier-two and tier-three markets,” he further said, adding that occupancies have remained healthy and room rates have continued to firm up.
 
Speaking about the inbound tourism market, he said that while domestic travellers currently account for over 75 per cent of their demand, the return of international travellers adds depth and diversity to the market.
 
“To further strengthen inbound tourism, continued focus is needed on improving air connectivity to secondary cities, simplifying visa processes, and promoting India more cohesively across global markets beyond traditional circuits,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple to open second Mumbai retail store in Borivali on Thursday

Coforge wins $158-mn UK contract as AI-led demand boosts deal sizes

ED attaches Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's 'Abode' worth ₹3,716 cr

Lodha Developers acquires development rights for Malabar Hill property

HSBC India pre-tax profit increases 10.5% to nearly $1.9 billion

Topics :hospitalityHospitality industryHotel ChainsCompany News

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story