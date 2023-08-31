India's hiring outlook for festive season shining, shows Indeed survey

With the festive season around the corner, employers are looking to gear up hiring, especially in the gig and contract employment segment. As the job market continues to evolve this festive season, certain roles are emerging as hotspots of demand, finds a survey Indeed, an worldwide employment website for job listings.



The survey was conducted by ValuVox between April - June 2023, on behalf of Indeed.



“Sectors like e-commerce, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. are driving job creation and economic growth for blue-collar workers in roles like delivery executives, warehouse staff, in-store retail jobs, and more. We anticipate a steady growth in hiring throughout the rest of the year, across tier 1 and 2 cities and industries,” says Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India.



The survey finds that 69 per cent of employers surveyed are looking to hire temporary workers this festive season 20 per cent are set to hire gig workers, which include freelancers, consultants, independent contractors etc. to manage the upcoming workload.

Top 5 benefits during festive season

Benefits employer offer:

- 27% employers are offering increased earnings.

- 17% Bonuses and incentives

- 14% employee discount

- 9% festive rewards or gifts

- 8% performance based appreciations

Benefits jobseeker prefer

- 22% increased earnings

- Festive rewards and gifts are preferred by 16% of job seekers

- 14% job seekers want performance-based appreciation

- 9% leave policies including holidays

Six most in-demand job roles this festive season are

- In-shop demonstrators

- Logistics and warehousing roles

- Digital marketers

- Customer and partner seller services

- Beauty consultants

- Call center operators, and retail sales.

Type of worker employers are looking to hire

- 69% temporary worker

- 20% gig workers

- 1% full-time workers