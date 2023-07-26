Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra picks up 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for $51 million

Mahindra & Mahindra picks up 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for $51 million

Multiple block deals were seen in RBL Bank on Wednesday and the stock ended up 7.1%

Reuters Bengaluru
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
(Corrects to add dropped word "bought" in paragraph 1)

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian tech-to-tractor conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it bought a 3.53% stake in private lender RBL Bank for 4.17 billion rupees ($50.8 million).

The company might consider further investment in the lender subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures, Mahindra said, adding that the investment will not exceed a 9.9% stake.

Multiple block deals were seen in RBL Bank on Wednesday and the stock ended up 7.1%.

In a separate statement, RBL said it was not aware of any stock purchase by Mahindra.

Mahindra already owns non-banking financial company Mahindra and Mahindra Financial.

An approval from the Reserve Bank of India is needed to acquire a 5% stake in any Indian lender.

($1 = 82.0473 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

