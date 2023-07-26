Home / Companies / News / IoTechWorld Avigation gets DGCA certification for new agri-drone model

IoTechWorld Avigation gets DGCA certification for new agri-drone model

Agri-drone maker IoTechWorld Avigation on Wednesday said it has received certificate from DGCA for its new indigenous product 'AGRIBOT A6' which is more advanced and compact than previous model

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In a statement, Gurugram-based IoTechWorld said its indigenously designed and manufactured 'AGRIBOT A6' drone has received the 'Type Certificate' from the DGCA.

Agri-drone maker IoTechWorld Avigation on Wednesday said it has received certificate from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its new indigenous product 'AGRIBOT A6' which is more advanced and compact than previous model.

In a statement, Gurugram-based IoTechWorld said its indigenously designed and manufactured 'AGRIBOT A6' drone has received the 'Type Certificate' from the DGCA.

Type Certificate for drones is an official document issued by the DGCA certifying that a specific type of drone meets all the technical parameters and safety standards for operation in India, it added.

IoTechWorld Co-Founder and Director Deepak Bhardwaj said the newly launched model is 30 per cent more compact compared to the previous model of 'AGRIBOT' and much more stable and reliable.

He said the company has not increased rate for this new product despite advanced design.

"AIF (Agriculture Infrastructure Fund) is available for AGRIBOT A6 in which 90 per cent collateral free loan is available at 3 per cent subvention on the interest rate," Bhardwaj said.

Anoop Upadhyay, co-founder and director, said the new drone is very easy to transport and operate because of its compact design.

IoTechWorld said it has established partnership with agrochemical company Syngenta and has undertaken more than 25,000 kilometres of drone yatra in various parts of the country.

The company aims to sell more than 3,000 drones in the current financial year. Recently, it announced securing a large order from cooperative major IFFCO.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

