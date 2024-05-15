India's maiden mythology OTT platform 'Hari Om' set to debut: Details here

'Hari Om,' a new mythological OTT platform, was announced on Wednesday. Spearheaded by media entrepreneur Vibhu Agarwal, Hari Om aims to offer a digital repository of Indian mythology and traditional narratives.

The platform intends to cater to the growing global interest among younger audiences in Indian culture and spirituality, serving as a gateway to explore Indian traditions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Scheduled for launch in June 2024, 'Hari Om' plans to feature over 20 mythological shows with various formats catering to audiences of all ages, including seniors, children, and youngsters.

In a press release, the company said, the platform will exclusively host 'U' rated content, making it suitable for family viewing.

Vibhu Agarwal, the force behind this project, has previously been involved with platforms like 'Ullu' and 'Atrangii'. With Hari Om, Agarwal introduces India's first dedicated mythological platform.

Agarwal shared his vision for Hari Om, emphasising the importance of connecting with India's cultural roots. He expressed the need for a platform catering to diverse global interests and fostering pride in Indian heritage.

"As Indians, it is essential for us to know our roots, culture, tradition, and heritage to develop a sense of pride and respect for it. This app is one of its kind by any OTT platform in the world to feature only mythological and religious content which can be consumed by the entire family together. Recognising the demand amongst senior citizens and younger audiences to explore our Indian mythology, we are delighted to announce this unique, clutter-breaking destination, bridging the existing gap. Hari Om is designed for family audiences worldwide, with the belief that it will be embraced by viewers and serve as a source of enlightenment to various nationalities across the world," he said.

Hari Om's content includes stories such as "Shri Tirupati Balaji," "Mata Saraswati," "Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu," and "Jai Jagannath." Actors like Sharad Malhotra, Rati Pandey, Yuktii Kapoor, and Mrunal Jain will headline these shows.

Nivedita Basu, senior vice president group, highlighted Hari Om's commitment to producing visually impressive shows that bring mythological narratives to life.

"It is an enriching experience to work with a visionary mind like Vibhu Agarwal and bring to reality such innovative and unique ideas. At 'Hari Om', our focus is on producing inspiring and visually spectacular shows that bring our untold mythological stories to life. These shows feature exceptional casts, immersive storytelling, and informative yet entertaining content, aiming to showcase to the world our rich religious and cultural heritage," she said.

Meanwhile, Prasar Bharati, the government's public service broadcaster, is set to launch its own OTT platform by August. The platform will focus on Indian society and culture and aim to rival private platforms like Netflix and Hotstar. For the first year or two, the content will be offered free of charge.

The government's intention to introduce an OTT platform underscores its commitment to providing clean entertainment and promoting social and nationalistic values, as outlined in its 100-day agenda. The platform started around the previous year, aims to make content accessible to all citizens of India and a global audience alike.