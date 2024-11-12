India to be third or fourth largest market for Siemens in next 3 years

For German engineering and technology conglomerate Siemens, India is expected to be among the top three or fourth-largest markets over the next three years, overtaking Germany and France. At present, India is the fifth-largest market for the firm, contributing 3.5 to 4 per cent of the firm’s revenue, said senior executives.

“India is the fastest-growing market we see globally. Currently, it is the fifth-largest market in terms of absolute share. It depends on how other countries in our pecking order perform. But so far, India should be third or fourth,” said Peter Koerte, member of the managing board, chief technology officer, and chief strategy officer, Siemens AG.

Koerte also noted the immense potential of the country as it builds out its infrastructure—across segments like locomotives, cement, and chemicals. “The amount of infrastructure being built is probably the second highest,” he added. Koerte was speaking with Business Standard at the sidelines of the Transform-Innovation Day 2024 event in Mumbai.

Koerte has been leading the firm’s shift towards becoming a more technology-focused company rather than solely a manufacturing player. Part of this transformation was the acquisition of Altair Engineering for $10.6 billion, aimed at boosting the company’s software revenue, which currently makes up only about 8 per cent of total revenue.

When asked about the rationale behind the Altair acquisition, Koerte said: “Currently, over 80 per cent of our capability is in hardware, although this is smart hardware, and about 12 per cent comes from software. We want to increase this share, both organically and inorganically. Altair was acquired for its specific strengths.”

He added that the shift towards building capabilities in the software segment has driven continuous hiring in India. “We have continued to expand our workforce in Pune and Bengaluru, with the headcount now standing at 10,000. More importantly, we are working closely with colleagues here on AI and generative AI-related development—not only embedding this in our systems but also using it within Siemens,” Koerte said.

Koerte also highlighted that India’s importance is underscored by the fact that every device shipped today has some software embedded in it. “The likelihood that it has contributions from India-based engineers is high,” he noted.

However, despite the focus on software, the expectation that India will become Siemens’ third-largest market in the future will be driven by manufacturing and infrastructure spending.

Koerte estimated that the infrastructure sector will play a significant role in this growth. Siemens has multiple offerings in India, grouped under infrastructure, industrial, and mobility segments.

Sunil Mathur, managing director and CEO, Siemens Limited, said, “We see public capital expenditure (capex) continuing to drive this growth. Private capex in areas like semiconductors and data centres is also growing, including power generation and transition. Yes, there are some pockets where private capex is slower to grow, like automotive and food & beverages, but I believe this is a temporary blip and will pick up in the next 6-10 months.”

Discussing expansion in India, Mathur said Siemens has 32 factories in India and is expanding them as well. “Earlier this year, the company announced another €100 million for capex expansion. Part of this will go towards expanding these factories,” he added.

At the Transform-Innovation Day 2024, the company showcased its latest innovations, solutions, and partnerships that accelerate the digitalisation and sustainability transformation of industry, infrastructure, and mobility sectors in India.

The wide range of technology solutions on display at Transform-Innovation Day 2024 included digital twin, secure network planning through intent-based network (IBN) design, centrally managed connected devices that enable large-scale deployment of applications across enterprises, seamless integration from shop floor to cloud, and predictive maintenance of systems using generative AI.