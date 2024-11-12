Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DBS Bank India awaits RBI nod for new CEO as incumbent Shome set to retire

Following a successful career at the helm of DBS Bank India since April 2015, Shome had indicated his desire to retire some time ago

DBS Bank
Photo: DBS Bank website
Aathira Varier
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
DBS Bank India Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, on Monday said that Surojit Shome, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of DBS Bank India, will be retiring on February 28, 2025. Additionally, the lender said it is awaiting Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval for the successor and will make an announcement once regulatory approvals are in place.
 
DBS Bank has been present in India for 30 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994. Following a successful career at the helm of DBS Bank India since April 2015, Shome had indicated his desire to retire some time ago.
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

