India to become NetApp's top Apac market in 3-5 years: VP Puneet Gupta

With India emerging as a global leader in AI adoption, it is poised to become the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region in the next five years for intelligent data infrastructure company NetApp, a top company official said on Wednesday.

India has emerged as the global leader in AI implementation with 70 per cent of companies having AI projects implemented or in planning, surpassing the global average of 49 per cent, said Puneet Gupta, VP and MD, NetApp India/SAARC, citing the company's recent report.

The second annual NetApp Cloud Complexity Report, which examines how technology leaders worldwide are deploying AI at scale, surveyed 1,300 top-level IT executives from key markets across the world, including India, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Australia/New Zealand, Japan, and Singapore.

The report revealed that a significant 91 per cent companies in India plan to use half or more of their data to train AI models in 2024, thus indicating a strong commitment to leveraging data for AI innovation.

India has shown a proactive approach to create intelligent infrastructure, with more than 85 per cent of Indian companies optimising their IT environments for AI, the report said.

While the US currently serves as the largest market for the California-based company, India projects promising prospects with its swift AI adoption, and is expected to become the largest market for the company in the APAC region in the next five years, Gupta said.



"The report talks about AI leaders and AI laggards, and India clearly comes in the former category. India is a big market and talent pool for NetApp. India is also a company that has served the world the talent it has had. A whole lot of our investment and development work happens in India.

"Our campus in India (Bengaluru) has been very significant for the company from a talent standpoint for what it does. A lot of our products are being built on this campus. A lot of the ONTAP work happens on the campus, and it has been at the forefront of innovation for us. If the need arises, we will set up more units, he said.

In India, NetApp serves customers across some of the largest public and private sector banks, top telecom operators, IT service companies, cloud aggregators, as well as the government, Gupta said.

"During G7, the Prime Minister talked about how India is going to lead the whole AI story. When you announce an intent by saying that India is going to be right in the middle of the story, I think that itself sets the tone. The IT industry is fully ready to ride the wave, and we will not only serve India, but the whole world," Gupta noted.

NetApp posted a global net revenue of $6.27 billion in the 2024 fiscal year. It has about 11,000 employees in the country.