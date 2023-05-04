Home / Companies / News / India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle

India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle

A company court on Thursday admitted Bank of India Ltd's petition to begin insolvency proceedings against Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on an alleged loan default

Reuters Mumbai
India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A company court on Thursday admitted Bank of India Ltd's petition to begin insolvency proceedings against Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on an alleged loan default of Rs 496 crore ($60.69 million).

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), while pronouncing the order, also approved the appointment of Ravi Sethia as an Interim Resolution Professional, Future Lifestyle said in an exchange filing.

Future Lifestyle is the flagship fashion business of the debt-laden Future Group.

The NCLT has already initiated insolvency proceedings against the Group's flagship retail business Future Retail for non-payment of dues.

 

 

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 12.75-crore interest payment on NCDs

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

Indian smartphone shipments decline 16% YoY to lowest Q1 in 4 yrs: IDC

TVS Motor Q4 net profit rises 22% to Rs 336 crore on rise in sales

Adani Ports completes sale of Myanmar port for a discounted $30 million

Adani Enterprises revenue up 26% at Rs 31,716 cr in Q4, PAT rises 137%

Macrotech to invest about Rs 2,500 cr this fiscal on land acquisition

Topics :Future Lifestyle Fashion LtdBankruptcyNCLTBank of Indialoan defaulters

First Published: May 04 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story