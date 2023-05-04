

The Adani group flagship's earnings before interest, dividend, tax and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 157 per cent to Rs 3,957 crore due to better operating performance across. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 137 per cent to Rs 722 crore in Q4. Adani Enterprises said on Thursday its total income in Q4FY23 increased 26 per cent at Rs 31,716 crore due to strong performance of its businesses.



“The past year’s results represent indisputable evidence of the strength and resilience of the Adani Group’s operational and financial performance. These exceptional results also highlight our consistent track record of gestating and building critical infrastructure businesses,” he said. “Once again, Adani Enterprises has lived up to its standing as not only India’s most successful business incubator but also one of the world’s most successful infrastructure foundries,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement.



On a consolidated basis for FY23, total income increased by 96 per cent to Rs 138,175 crore on account of strong performance by Integrated Resource Management (IRM) and Airport business The company's Ebitda increased by 112 per cent to Rs 10,025 crore on the back of growth in incubating businesses, airports and roads, apart from growth in IRM business. “Our mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities and our O&M (operations and maintenance) management skills, which are comparable to the best in the world, are strengths that we continue to derive from the Adani portfolio’s diversity to create reliable long-term value for all our investors. Our focus remains on governance, compliance, performance, and cashflow generation."