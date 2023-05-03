

According to a press statement by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Innovating for Transport and Energy Systems (ITES) is a unique collaboration that aims to develop greener, quicker, and more affordable ways for people and goods to move around – in India, the UK, and beyond. India and the United Kingdom are gearing up to become the first movers in the transition to Net Zero transport systems, owing to a pioneering innovation partnership, led by Energy Systems Catapult.



The ITES initiative is backed by the governments of both India and the UK, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and is delivered in collaboration with IISc. The initiative is among the first to be announced following a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the UK and India Science Ministers. It was signed on April 26, in Westminster with an aim to boost science and innovation, and deliver economic growth across the two countries.



It aims to attract public, private, and third-sector partners and sponsors to ensure activities are market-led and solve practical problems, which include zero-emission fleets and last-mile delivery, and innovative charging technologies. With the help of shared resources, India and the UK can develop world-first pilot projects and Net Zero solutions in a cost-effective manner. According to the statement, ITES for the first time will bring together innovators, industry heavyweights, researchers, policymakers, and investors from both countries to target the transport system’s toughest decarbonisation challenges, such as developing an electric vehicle-ready infrastructure.



ITES will also offer a soft landing for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the UK that are interested in the Indian market. It will also offer opportunities for SMEs and start-ups in India, helping innovators to safely develop, test, and export solutions that help decarbonise transport, thanks to low-risk, high-impact pilots with trusted partners. The collaboration will also help SMEs tackle scalability with go-to-market support and access to potential clients, funders, and investors. “Decarbonising transport is one of the greatest challenges we face. This is not a hurdle we can overcome alone. By linking innovators, researchers, and investors together in the UK and India we can unlock financial investments, accelerate the pace of decarbonisation, and flex our collective low-carbon muscle", Guy Newey, Chief Executive at Energy Systems Catapult said.

This first-of-its-kind initiative will also consider the multiple solutions needed to deliver cleaner seas, skies, roads, and railways. Cutting-edge pilots and research programmes in India and the UK will be testing technologies and exploring pathways for sustainable and clean transport.