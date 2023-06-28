A clutch of Indian companies talk supply chain integration with Apple

The companies, many of whom were referred to the Apple by the government, include Mahindra & Mahindra, the Murugappa group (makers of cycle brands like BSA and Hercules), Wipro, EMS player Dixon Technologies, and phone maker Lava International. Sources in the know say that Apple is also planning to contact auto component companies with experience in manufacturing components for global car makers to gauge their interest.

A clutch of Indian companies is having preliminary talks with Apple to explore the possibility of being part of its supply chain for making iPhone components and other products in India and globally.