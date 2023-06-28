IndiGo first airline stock to cross market capitalisation of Rs 1 trn-mark

InterGlobe has been able to cement its number one position amid the grounding of Go First. Analysts have increased the company’s operating margin forecasts on back of improvement in yields and passenger load factor. IndiGo expanded its fleet from a little over 100 aircraft in 2016 to more than 300 now, according to data compiled from its investor presentations. The airline plans to double its fleet size by 2030.



The market capitalisation of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the country’s largest airline IndiGo, topped the Rs. 1-trillion mark on Wednesday. InterGlobe is the first domestic airline company to achieve this milestone. Shares of the company recorded an all-time high of Rs. 2,634 in intra-day trade. The stock has rallied 55 per cent in the past one year.