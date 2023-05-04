Indian Energy Exchange trade volume grows 6% to 7,928 mn units in Apr

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday said its total trade volume increased by 6 per cent on a yearly basis to 7,928 million units (MU) in April.

In a statement, the power trading exchange said "it achieved 7,928 MU overall volume in April 2023, including green market trade of 280 MU, 1.99 lac RECs (equivalent to 199 MU) and 1.23 lac ESCerts (equivalent to 123 MU)."



The overall volume during the month was higher 6 per cent on a year-o-year (y-o-y) basis.

The price during April 2023 was Rs 5.41 per unit unit, a fall of 46 per cent y-o-y from Rs 10 a unit in April 2022, due to improving supply-side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.

Trade commenced at the High Price DAM (HAM) segment, with 193 MWh (megawatt hour) volume during the month.

This segment allows high-cost generators, such as -- gas-based power generators, imported coal-based plants and battery-energy storage systems -- to sell electricity on the market.

While an increase in power demand is expected in the coming months, the supply-side liquidity is likely to be maintained due to improved coal supply, the exchange said, adding this will lead to competitive prices and higher clearance for discoms and open access consumers.

As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country during April 2023 stood at 130.57 BU, declining 1.1 per cent on a y-o-y basis, due to widespread rains.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4,332 MU in April, from 3,993 MU in April last year registering a growth of 8.5 per cent.

The average market clearing price was Rs 5.41 unit during the month, significantly lower by 46 per cent over the corresponding month last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2152 MU volume during April '23, registering an impressive 26 per cent growth. There were 733 participants in this segment during the month.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 842 MU during April 2023, lower by 28 per cent on a y-o-y basis.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 280 MU volume during April 2023, lower 16 per cent on a y-o-y basis. Through this Market, IEX is facilitating renewables' integration to achieve India's sustainability targets.

During April 2023, Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 159 MU volume with a weighted average price of Rs 5.68 per unit. The market saw participation from 202 market participants during the month.

A total of 1.99 lac RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, April 26, with a cleared price of Rs 1000/REC. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

During April, 1.23 lakh energy saving certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to 123 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of Rs 1840 per ESCert.