Home / Companies / News / Indian EV charger maker Exicom Tele-Systems files for $48 million IPO

Indian EV charger maker Exicom Tele-Systems files for $48 million IPO

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds for partially financing the cost of setting up production lines at its planned manufacturing facility in Telangana

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Exicom Tele-Systems, which makes electric-vehicle chargers and energy storage systems, has filed for an initial public offering worth 4 billion rupees ($48.1 million), and an offer for sale of up to 7.4 million shares, a draft paper filed with the market regulator showed on Thursday.
 
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds for partially financing the cost of setting up production lines at its planned manufacturing facility in Telangana and towards investment in research and development, it said in its draft prospectus.
 
Promoter Nextwave Communications will sell up to 7.4 million shares, according to the prospectus.
 
The book-running managers for the IPO are Monarch Networth Capital, Unistone Capital and Systematix Corporate Services.
Exicom posted a net profit of 63.7 million rupees in fiscal 2023, compared with a profit of 51.4 million rupees in the previous year.
However, its revenue fell 16% to 7.08 billion rupees.

Also Read

Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Top four electric two-wheeler makers give refund of Rs 10 crore to buyers

Eveready Industries India plugs in 'Ultima' to power up premium play

IHC to sell stake in Adani units as part of portfolio rebalancing strategy

Flipkart appoints Microsoft's Keshav Dhakad as senior V-P, general counsel

Flipkart to host its 'Big Billion Days' sale event from October 8

Cognizant appoints Wipro's Jatin Dalal as its next chief financial officer

Topics :Electric Vehiclesautomobile industryElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story