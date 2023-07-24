Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see close to 70% business growth

Indian exporters on Amazon's e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent year-on-year business growth during Prime Day, the company said.

The exporters from tier-2 and tier-3 cities grew from 40 per cent on year to up to 75 per cent on year, with Panipat emerging at the top in terms of exporter growth followed by Indore and Jaipur (55 pc y-o-y), and Erode (40 per cent on year).

The highest sale was grossed in the beauty category (125 per cent y-o-y), followed by apparel at 122 per cent on-year growth.

Products in "home" category registered 81 per cent on year growth followed by 75 per cent on year growth in furniture and 52 per cent growth in kitchen products, in the two-day sale event on July 11 and 12 this year, Amazon India said.

Japan emerged as a new high-growth destination for exports as buyers from North America, Europe, Middle East and Japan shopped for Indian export products.

With more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, Prime Day has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. This year, we saw thousands of exporters from across the country take lakhs of made in India' products to customers worldwide, said Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India.