Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see close to 70% business growth

Products in "home" category registered 81 per cent on year growth followed by 75 per cent on year growth in furniture and 52 per cent growth in kitchen products, in two-day sale event on July 11-12

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Indian exporters on Amazon's e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent year-on-year business growth during Prime Day, the company said.

The exporters from tier-2 and tier-3 cities grew from 40 per cent on year to up to 75 per cent on year, with Panipat emerging at the top in terms of exporter growth followed by Indore and Jaipur (55 pc y-o-y), and Erode (40 per cent on year).

The highest sale was grossed in the beauty category (125 per cent y-o-y), followed by apparel at 122 per cent on-year growth.

Products in "home" category registered 81 per cent on year growth followed by 75 per cent on year growth in furniture and 52 per cent growth in kitchen products, in the two-day sale event on July 11 and 12 this year, Amazon India said.

Japan emerged as a new high-growth destination for exports as buyers from North America, Europe, Middle East and Japan shopped for Indian export products.

With more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, Prime Day has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. This year, we saw thousands of exporters from across the country take lakhs of made in India' products to customers worldwide, said Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

