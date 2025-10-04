Home / Companies / News / Indian firm Nav Wireless claims deployment of America's first LiFi internet

The technology has been installed at the Silicon Harlem office in New York in collaboration with JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless said in a statement

Indian firm Nav Wireless claims deployment of America's first LiFi internet
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oct 04 2025
Google
Gujarat-based Nav Wireless Technologies claimed to have deployed America's first-ever commercial LiFi internet system in New York City.

The technology has been installed at the Silicon Harlem office in New York in collaboration with JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless said in a statement.

"Launching LiFi in New York is not just a milestone for Nav Wireless, it is a proud moment for India. This is a clear signal that made-in-India innovations can redefine the world's digital future by offering faster, safer, and interference-free connectivity," Nav Wireless Technologies CTO and Co-Founder Hardik Soni said in the statement.

Unlike Wi-Fi which relies on radio frequencies, LiFi uses the visible light to transmit data.

Nav Wireless claims to be one of the very few global companies with patented LiFi technology.

"Through its US partner, JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless will scale LiFi across America, bringing made-in-India technology to government agencies, defense establishments, hospitals, universities, airports, and financial institutions. The initiative also lays the groundwork for a 6G-ready optical wireless future," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 04 2025

