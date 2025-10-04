Indian firm Nav Wireless claims deployment of America’s first LiFi internet

Gujarat-based Nav Wireless Technologies claimed to have deployed America's first-ever commercial LiFi internet system in New York City.

The technology has been installed at the Silicon Harlem office in New York in collaboration with JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless said in a statement.

"Launching LiFi in New York is not just a milestone for Nav Wireless, it is a proud moment for India. This is a clear signal that made-in-India innovations can redefine the world's digital future by offering faster, safer, and interference-free connectivity," Nav Wireless Technologies CTO and Co-Founder Hardik Soni said in the statement.

Unlike Wi-Fi which relies on radio frequencies, LiFi uses the visible light to transmit data.