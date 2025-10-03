Home / Companies / News / Omkara ARC acquires Wind World India's debt with ₹1,225-cr offer

Omkara ARC acquires Wind World India's debt with ₹1,225-cr offer

The Areion Group ARC said it has acquired the debt from the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), the state-run bad bank, under the Swiss challenge method, as per a statement

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
The win will make the ARC as the lead decision maker in Wind World India's ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as it has secured an 80 per cent voting share in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with the Rs 1,225-crore investment.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Omkara Asset Reconstruction Company on Friday said it has bagged Rs 3,763 crore debt of the bankrupt Wind World India with a Rs 1,225-crore bid.

The Areion Group ARC said it has acquired the debt from the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), the state-run bad bank, under the Swiss challenge method, as per a statement.

The win will make the ARC as the lead decision maker in Wind World India's ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as it has secured an 80 per cent voting share in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with the Rs 1,225-crore investment.

WWIL, which was formerly known as Enercon India, operates 650 MW of renewable energy projects and manages the operations and maintenance for 4,500 MW of installed capacity across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, as per the statement.

The Rs 3,763-crore debt was originally assigned to NARCL by a consortium of leading lenders nearly 18 months ago.

As the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has permitted the withdrawal of the existing resolution plan, the path has now been cleared for inviting fresh expressions of interest from potential resolution applicants, the ARC statement added.

"Wind World India represents a critical piece of the country's renewable energy infrastructure, and we are proud to take the lead in unlocking its full potential," the group's Co-Founder and Managing Director Manish Lalwani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BYD outsells Tesla for fourth straight quarter despite sales dip

Premium

Magicbricks to raise AI integration in products, eyes IPO in 2-3 years

Bombay HC rejects Anil Ambani plea against SBI fraud classification

Delhi HC restrains entities from unauthorised use of 'DHANUKA' trademark

Maruti Suzuki rolls out 200K units in Sept, marks 26% jump in production

Topics :Company NewsacquisitionDebt

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story