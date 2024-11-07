Indian Hotels Company inks pact with Delhi's iconic Claridges Hotels

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The hospitality giant reported a 232 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 555 crore in the September quarter, with revenue rising 25 per cent to Rs 1,890 crore

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the parent company of Taj Hotels, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a contract with Claridges Hotels Private Limited (CHPL) to manage the Claridges and Claridges Collection properties in India and Nepal.
 
"The Claridges has a strong luxury positioning with a marquee presence in New Delhi. Starting April 1, 2025, IHCL will manage ‘THE CLARIDGES’ New Delhi as part of this arrangement," the company stated in its investor presentation after announcing its second-quarter results.
 
"This gives IHCL an opportunity to grow in the luxury space with a differentiated offering, distinct from the Taj brand," it added.
 
The hospitality giant reported a 232 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 555 crore in the September quarter, with revenue rising 25 per cent to Rs 1,890 crore.
 
The company further said it remains confident of achieving double-digit revenue growth for the year, driven by a strong wedding season, a revival in foreign tourist arrivals, and a continuing demand-supply gap.
 
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

